Wahkiakum political parties schedule campaign debates

The Democratic and Republican parties of Wahkiakum County have sponsored joint virtual debates for state Senate and House seats in the 19th Legislative District.

The first takes place from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday featuring Senate candidates Wes Cormier, an Aberdeen Republican, Dean Takko (the Democratic incumbent, from Longview and Jeff Wilson, a Longview Republican.

From 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, the political parties will sponsor a virtiual debate for both 19th District House seats. Candidates for Position 1 are Democratic challengers Clint Bryson and Marianne Everson and incumbent Republican Jim Walsh; candidates for Position 2 are Democratic incumbent Brian Blake and Republican challenger Joel McEntire (R). (Note, unless there is a write-in candidate, the Aug. 4 primary election has no bearing on the Blake/McEntire race, because both candidates automatically move on to the general election.)

The 19th District covers all of Wahkiakum and Pacific counties, Cowlitz County west of the Cowlitz River (but also Kelso) and parts of Lewis and Grays Harbor counties.

These debates are in addition to virtual forums already slated this week by the Cowlitz League of Women Voters.