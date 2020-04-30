Wahkiakum officials urge opening of worship, gun sales, evictions

The Wahkiakum County sheriff and commissioners joined Cowlitz County officials this week in calling on Gov. Jay Inslee to relax his COVID-19 restrictions on hunting, fishing, gun sales, religious assembly and evictions.
“We as a county are urging the governor to start considering rural counties in his phases of peeling back the order,” Sheriff Mark Howie said in an email Thursday. “He (Inslee) has had zero communication with county commissioners and sheriffs outside of the greater Puget Sound area.”
The resolution argues that for residents of rural counties, “social distancing” as Seattle and other big cities have learned to practice can happen on its own.
In their resolution, the commissioners asked Inslee to draft a plan to assist smaller counties that are reliant on timber sales, and to consult with county commissioners and sheriffs across the state on his next steps and avoid entering multi-state agreements. (Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado and Nevada have formed the “Western States Pact” to unify their COVID-19 response.)
Some of their requests already appear are in the works at the state level: Inslee this week announced that restrictions of hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities will be reduced starting next Tuesday.
COVID-19 is a dangerous and “particularly contagious” virus, but certain counties, particularly rural counties, have such low population density that social distancing as practiced in denser counties “has occurred naturally and will continue to do so,” the resolution argued.
And the governor’s order unfairly impacts small communities like Wahkiakum county, the officials there argued, such as Inslee’s moratorium on landlords from evicting tenants who don’t pay rent.
“In urban counties, (the ban) primarily affects large scale apartment owners and real estate magnates, but in Wahkiakum County would predominantly affect small-scale landlords who own one or two buildings, often single-family homes, and are dependent on those few renters for a large proportion of their income,” the resolution says.
Howie and the commissioners signed the resolution and emailed it to Olympia on Tuesday, Howie said.
