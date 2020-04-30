Wahkiakum officials urge opening of worship, gun sales, evictions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wahkiakum County sheriff and commissioners joined Cowlitz County officials this week in calling on Gov. Jay Inslee to relax his COVID-19 restrictions on hunting, fishing, gun sales, religious assembly and evictions.

“We as a county are urging the governor to start considering rural counties in his phases of peeling back the order,” Sheriff Mark Howie said in an email Thursday. “He (Inslee) has had zero communication with county commissioners and sheriffs outside of the greater Puget Sound area.”

The resolution argues that for residents of rural counties, “social distancing” as Seattle and other big cities have learned to practice can happen on its own.

In their resolution, the commissioners asked Inslee to draft a plan to assist smaller counties that are reliant on timber sales, and to consult with county commissioners and sheriffs across the state on his next steps and avoid entering multi-state agreements. (Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado and Nevada have formed the “Western States Pact” to unify their COVID-19 response.)

Some of their requests already appear are in the works at the state level: Inslee this week announced that restrictions of hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities will be reduced starting next Tuesday.