Wahkiakum leaders await clear rules to realize full Phase 3 benefits

Bischoff said several factors put the county "in a good position" healthwise.

"We don't have a lot of the kinds facilities where there are outbreaks popping up," such as meat packaging plants like Foster Farms, Bischoff said. "We also don't have any long-term care facilities, which serves us well in a case like this because we don't have congregate settings for outbreaks to occur."

The county's small population but ample acreage gives residents room to "spread out" and social distance, he added.

"The biggest bugaboo we are having is people taking the mask thing seriously. It's become a political issue, which is horrible. It really should not be a political issue. It should be a public health issue," Bischoff said. "Masks can literally help save your neighbors' lives."

The customers at River Mile 38 Brewing can't wear masks while drinking a beer. But they are diligent about following the other safety rules, said owner Javier Sanchez.

"They are careful to stick with their groups. They stay within their own areas. They are really doing a good job of following the six-foot rule," he said. "We really appreciate the customers doing that because it means our girls who are working don't have to be the ones policing."