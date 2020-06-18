Wahkiakum leaders await clear rules to realize full Phase 3 benefits

The owners of The Villa at Little Cape Horn expected bookings at their bed and breakfast to pick up when Wahkiakum County got approved for non-essential travel in Phase 3 on June 6.
They didn’t expect they’d have to use the old set of coronavirus safety guidelines to welcome new guests.
“I think that’s what our guests are waiting for. They call me and ask (what the rules are), and I say, ‘I don’t have the restrictions yet. … I’m still going by Phase 2 until they tell me differently,’ ” owner Joan Chester told TDN Thursday.
Wahkiakum County was among the first seven counties to advance to Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start.” Community leaders say the new stage has helped businesses inch closer to full operation, but it’s not as large a leap forward as expected.
And with few state guidelines available on the specific regulations for Phase 3, there’s a lot of confusion to iron out.
“We are finally getting to where some of the restaurants are opening up and people are feeling better about certain things. But there really wasn’t any guidance from the state level,” said County Commissioner Dan Cothren. “I told the governor, ‘We are living in limbo land down here.’ ”
Phase 3 allows restaurants and taverns to be occupied up to 75% of capacity; movie theaters to open at 50% of capacity (Wahkiakum county does not have one); reopening of libraries and museums; bar areas at up to 25% capacity; gatherings of up to 50 people; resumption of professional sports without audiences; and resumption of non-essential travel and customer-facing government services.
However, the state so far has only released specific Phase 3 guidelines for sporting activities and business safety plans.
The county has tried to reopen the courthouse and other government offices, but they keep getting set back because the required safeguards for providing customer-facing services are unclear, Cothren said.
“It seems like we think we know what we are doing, then all the sudden the health department comes back and says, ‘Oh no, you can’t do that,’ ” Cothren said.
Chris Bischoff, director of the county health department, said he expects government offices there to reopen “in the next week or so” as new guidance rolls out from the governor’s office.
Cothren said he's "frustrated" by the lack of guidance because it stunts the county from getting back to normal.
"The virus is going to be around a while, but you can't stop living," Cothren said. "We have to keep moving on. Shutting everything down doesn't make sense to me. We have businesses that are really hurting. And we have some that won't come back from this. For a small town, that's huge."
Wahkiakum also is in a "totally different ball game" than larger, neighboring counties like Cowlitz, where the virus is more prevalent, Cothren said. Only four cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wahkiakum County since the onset of the outbreak in March.
Bischoff said several factors put the county "in a good position" healthwise.
"We don't have a lot of the kinds facilities where there are outbreaks popping up," such as meat packaging plants like Foster Farms, Bischoff said. "We also don't have any long-term care facilities, which serves us well in a case like this because we don't have congregate settings for outbreaks to occur."
The county's small population but ample acreage gives residents room to "spread out" and social distance, he added.
"The biggest bugaboo we are having is people taking the mask thing seriously. It's become a political issue, which is horrible. It really should not be a political issue. It should be a public health issue," Bischoff said. "Masks can literally help save your neighbors' lives."
The customers at River Mile 38 Brewing can't wear masks while drinking a beer. But they are diligent about following the other safety rules, said owner Javier Sanchez.
"They are careful to stick with their groups. They stay within their own areas. They are really doing a good job of following the six-foot rule," he said. "We really appreciate the customers doing that because it means our girls who are working don't have to be the ones policing."
River Mile 38 reopened at half capacity for Phase 2, so the biggest change with Phase 3 is the addition of four more tables, Sanchez said. Although the pub could have opened its bar, the owners decided to keep it closed off with plexiglass “to keep the (employees) safe and make sure we were being cautious,” Sanchez said.
“I don’t think it’s been a big change for the community here. The brewery has been busier, but it’s more weather dependent,” Sanchez said. “I think if people have the ability to sit outside, it makes them feel more comfortable going out versus being in a confined space.”
Customer confidence will be key in the recovery of businesses, Sanchez said.
"Our customers have to be confident that we are doing the right thing to keep them safe."
That seems especially true for the hospitality sector, said Chester, the bed and breakfast owner. Bookings at The Villa restarted once the county entered Phase 3, but all it takes it one news update about outbreaks in nearby counties to scare travelers into changing their plans.
“We have reservations, and then two days later they cancel. It’s iffy. … Right now I’m using pencil instead of ink (for bookings),” Chester said.
Chester said she explains the safety precautions to her guests. She also accommodates special requests to make them feel most comfortable and safe, she said.
"It's a lot of work for me. I have one gentleman who wants the windows open all day until he gets here," Chester said. "I've never heard of that before," but she will comply.
"I think the travelers get confused about the rules, about what's safe and what's not," she added. "We are just sitting and waiting (for Phase 3 guidance)."
Once the rest of the Phase 3 rules are released, the next big question will be when Wahkiakum can move into phase 4 — the final stage of the Safe Start Plan.
Once again, there's no clear direction from the state on what the answer will be.
"We would be eligible next week or the week after. I've been asking that question since the state gave us approval for Phase 3," Bischoff said. "I've heard some rumors that because the state really hasn't dropped down as far on new cases as they want to, they may hold off on Phase 4 being available."
But if it is available, Bischoff said he'd likely support the county's application for it.
"I don't really have a good reason to say why we shouldn't go to Phase 4 in Wahkiakum County. We've done pretty good to this point."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.