Wahkiakum County hits Phase 3; Clark County reaches Phase 2

Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties were approved to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties were approved to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1.

A total of five counties remain in Phase 1, one county is in a modified version of Phase 1, 26 counties are in Phase 2 and seven counties are in Phase 3.

Counties must spend at least three weeks in a phase before moving to the next so that health officials can monitor the effects of gradual re-opening on COVID-19 case rates. Cowlitz County was approved to enter Phase 2 on Saturday, May 23, so the earliest it could enter Phase 3 is June 13.

To progress through the reopening plan, counties must show they have adequate local hospital bed capacity, adequate PPE supplies to keep health care workers safe, adequate COVID-10 testing capacity, quick contact tracing capability and protections for high-risk popularions. Ideally, new cases should be 25 or fewer per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.

Cowlitz County was at 77 total reported cases as of late Friday morning. Of those cases, 67 have recovered and 10 are listed as active. No deaths have been reported from the disease.