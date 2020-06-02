Wahkiakum grad is "always a bright spot"

Editor’s note: This is the eighth of our annual “Standout Grads” series. The series concludes later this week.
Though she only spent a year there, Wahkiakum High School senior Cloey Strosnider has been a leader and a font of sunshine for her fellow students, her teachers and coach say.
After cheering her fellow students on in class and on the field, Cloey says her next step is joining the U.S. Navy and eventually going into law enforcement.
Cloey was born in Sacramento and grew up in Paradise, the city largely destroyed by the 2018 California wildfires. She attended freshman year of high school in Missouri, and moved back to Paradise for sophomore year.
Cloey lost her home in the Paradise fire, which is believed to be the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.
“It was traumatic, that was for sure,” she said.
She relocated back to Sacramento and then moved to Cathlamet almost exactly a year ago. Wahkiakum was her fifth high school, and her favorite.
“That school was probably the easiest for me to make friends at because everyone was so nice, considerate, and very welcoming,” she said.
Switching schools so often made it challenging to get credits for graduation, but she’ll be finishing school on time with her peers. And there have been silver linings, such as getting the chance to meet so many different kinds of people and try out more activities than most students have access to.
She joined the cheer team during her sophomore year, and she found the sport a good fit.
“I like making people smile and get happy ... and I’m very loud,” Cloey said.
Cloey stepped into a leadership position at Wahkiakum High School, mentoring younger students while cheering for the football and basketball seasons. (Like many schools, Wahkiakum has no spring cheerleading season that COVID could have interrupted.)
“Just coming out of (the Paradise fire) and keeping that positive attitude, coming to a school your senior year, it’s just hats off to her, basically,” said Darla Mead, Cloey’s cheer coach. “Most kids couldn’t have done that. I can’t imagine going through that destruction and coming out of it with a positive (attitude).”
Cloey said she plans to take the summer off and stay in Cathlamet before enlisting in the Navy and shipping off to boot camp. It’ll be a way to develop experience for her dream career: Becoming a police officer in a big city.
She was inspired by the detective work of cops on shows like “CSI: Miami” as a little kid, but after talking to a police officer a few years ago, she realized she’d probably enjoy the being an ordinary officer more.
The conversation “made me realize I just want to be a police officer,” she said. “I don’t need all the CSI stuff.”
“Now I’m just thinking (that) just getting out somewhere and starting a new life somewhere else, I think that’s all I want, really,” she said.
Leadership, natural resources and science teacher Kyle Hurley, who had Cloey in a couple of classes, said her positive, upbeat personality made it easy to fit in even as the new kid at a small-town high school.
“I think it’s the fact of her personality,” Hurley said. “She has a kind of glowing personality, (and) her peers kind of moved toward her. … She’s always been that way in whatever regard, whether it’s an assignment, or an athletic event, or dealing with peers in the classroom that aren’t having a good day. She’s just one that’s always a bright spot in the class.”
Cloey was also a hardworking and initiative-taking student, Hurley said, and he said it “brings a smile to our faces” when teachers see students like her graduate with a strong plan for their future.
Though Cloey’s time in Wahkiakum may have been short, she made a lasting impact, Mead said.
“I just wish we had her for another year.”
