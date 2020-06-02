Wahkiakum grad is "always a bright spot"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor’s note: This is the eighth of our annual “Standout Grads” series. The series concludes later this week.

Though she only spent a year there, Wahkiakum High School senior Cloey Strosnider has been a leader and a font of sunshine for her fellow students, her teachers and coach say.

After cheering her fellow students on in class and on the field, Cloey says her next step is joining the U.S. Navy and eventually going into law enforcement.

Cloey was born in Sacramento and grew up in Paradise, the city largely destroyed by the 2018 California wildfires. She attended freshman year of high school in Missouri, and moved back to Paradise for sophomore year.

Cloey lost her home in the Paradise fire, which is believed to be the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history.

“It was traumatic, that was for sure,” she said.

She relocated back to Sacramento and then moved to Cathlamet almost exactly a year ago. Wahkiakum was her fifth high school, and her favorite.

“That school was probably the easiest for me to make friends at because everyone was so nice, considerate, and very welcoming,” she said.