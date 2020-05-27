You are the owner of this article.
Wahkiakum County's Bald Eagle Days canceled
Bald Eagle Days 2019

This TDN file photo from 2019 shows some of the artworks submitted for the Bald Eagle Days sidewalk chalk art contest, which usually kicks off the two-day festival. Festival organizers canceled the 2020 event due to COVID-19, but activities that follow coronavirus safety guidelines will still happen, including the chalk art contest. 

 Courtney Talak

COVID-19 has canceled yet another beloved summer festival. 

The Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that this summer's annual Bald Eagle Days festival has been canceled. The annual event, which hosts more than 75 vendors and hundreds of visitors, was to take place July 17-18. 

"We going to continue our main focus on helping our local businesses get through this hard time," the chamber wrote in a Facebook post.

The chamber will still organize "selected events" that follow current state guidelines for COVID-19 safety, according to the website. That includes a sidewalk chalk contest in Cathlamet and a social media campaign to share photos of past Bald Eagle Days. 

"Please keep your eyes and ears open for the next few weeks," the chamber wrote on Facebook. "Just because Bald Eagle Days is a no go this year, doesn't mean the spirit of the weekend goes away!"

