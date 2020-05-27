Wahkiakum County's Bald Eagle Days canceled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

COVID-19 has canceled yet another beloved summer festival.

The Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday that this summer's annual Bald Eagle Days festival has been canceled. The annual event, which hosts more than 75 vendors and hundreds of visitors, was to take place July 17-18.

"We going to continue our main focus on helping our local businesses get through this hard time," the chamber wrote in a Facebook post.

The chamber will still organize "selected events" that follow current state guidelines for COVID-19 safety, according to the website. That includes a sidewalk chalk contest in Cathlamet and a social media campaign to share photos of past Bald Eagle Days.

"Please keep your eyes and ears open for the next few weeks," the chamber wrote on Facebook. "Just because Bald Eagle Days is a no go this year, doesn't mean the spirit of the weekend goes away!"

