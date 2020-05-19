Wahkiakum County starts an uncertain journey back to prosperity

“Some are scared that with the slow phasing, they won't make it to the silver lining, the end of the tunnel, whatever it looks like at Phase 4,” Moonen said. “Small towns like this could dry up.”

Then there's the question of COVID-19 spread. If the county's case count rises, Wahkiakum risks losing its "variance approval" from the governor and getting set back to Phase 1.

"There is some pressure associated with being one of a few counties that has advanced to phase two. But I do believe that county and local government officials are moving forward cautiously and keeping our residents’ health and safety as a top priority," said Jackie Lea, Wahkiakum Port District 1 manager.

Like many other local businesses, the Elochoman Marina was hit hard by the shutdown, Lea said. Managers laid off workers and canceled reservations and events near the start of the shutdown. Revenues dropped about $25,000 compared to 2019, she said.

Parts of the marina will reopen in Phase 2, she said, but the port is “remaining cautious.” Cabins, for example, will not be rented at this time.