Wahkiakum County starts an uncertain journey back to prosperity

CATHLAMET — Most of the parking spots on Main Street in Cathlamet were filled Monday afternoon, an unusual sight in most Washington towns these days.
A handful of residents milled about at the local market and pharmacy late in the afternoon. A few others ate lunch at Maria’s Place, dining out for the first time in months.
But the barber shop and nail salon remained closed, even though they could take customers by appointment if they wanted. And the rooms at the Hotel Cathlamet still sit empty for want of out-of-county visitors.
“The businesses are trying to figure out the happy medium of having people come in again,” said Stephanie Moonen, director of the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce. “Finding the new normal could take a long time.”
Wahkiakum County got a “little glimmer of hope” last week when Gov. Jay Inslee allowed the rural community to move ahead of the state in his four-phase plan for reopening, Moonen said. After a nearly two-month business shutdown, local restaurants and retailers were allowed to reopen at limited capacity.
However, Wahkiakum business representatives say advancing in the so-called Safe Start Washington plan isn’t the end-all solution to the economic troubles caused by the coronavirus.
Even in the best case scenario, all businesses can't return to full capacity for another six weeks. In a community where seasonal tourism helps offset losses in the logging and fishing industries, losing that much of the summer months could be fatal.
“Some are scared that with the slow phasing, they won't make it to the silver lining, the end of the tunnel, whatever it looks like at Phase 4,” Moonen said. “Small towns like this could dry up.”
Then there's the question of COVID-19 spread. If the county's case count rises, Wahkiakum risks losing its "variance approval" from the governor and getting set back to Phase 1.
"There is some pressure associated with being one of a few counties that has advanced to phase two. But I do believe that county and local government officials are moving forward cautiously and keeping our residents’ health and safety as a top priority," said Jackie Lea, Wahkiakum Port District 1 manager.
Like many other local businesses, the Elochoman Marina was hit hard by the shutdown, Lea said. Managers laid off workers and canceled reservations and events near the start of the shutdown. Revenues dropped about $25,000 compared to 2019, she said.
Parts of the marina will reopen in Phase 2, she said, but the port is “remaining cautious.” Cabins, for example, will not be rented at this time.
“We expect our customers and visitors to practice social distancing and we are encouraging them to wear masks. We are limiting restroom use to one person at a time and have only opened one restroom facility,” Lea said. “Any and all camping, including RV stays, is being limited to every other site, unless they are all family members, in order to maintain compliance with distancing guidelines.”
Also open again are Maria’s Place, Patty Cakes and the Video Store.
“Some people are extremely cautious. They wear gloves upon entering the door,” said Carla, the owner of the Video Store. (She asked that her last name not be published.)
The shutdown completely shuttered Carla's combination DVD rental and antique store, she said. Her cash flow dropped to zero, she said.
“Financially it was devastating to say the least. How do you pay your bills without cash flow?” Carla said. “If it had continued, I don’t know how I could have done month two.”
When the governor OKed retailers to offer curbside pickup services, Carla jumped on it. Shortly after, the county moved to phase 2, and the Video Store planned to open for walk-in customers, too.
"After they say you're in phase 2, there are still hoops you have to jump through," such as "adopting a procedure for retail activity," Carla said. She posted hers on the front door, so customers know to grab gloves from the counter before browsing for movies.
"I'm so thankful for the customers that support this business," she added. "A video store isn’t a requirement anymore. … So it’s purely the support of the people keeping us open."
Richard Erickson, office manager of the Villa at Little Cape Horn, said he wrote a letter encouraging county commissioners to urge the state to let them reopen sooner. Although the Villa can’t reopen to guests until Phase 3, advancing in the plan shortens the wait time, he said.
The B&B has been “dead stopped since March” he said. All the guests scheduled to visit this summer canceled.
“Hopefully in June we get to Phase 3 and the governor allows non-essential travel. Then we sit and wait for people to make reservations. … We hope that enough (people) will come in July, August, September that we can shekel away a few bucks to make it through. But we don’t know. We live with uncertainty,” Erickson said.
Whether guests return is largely up to personal preference, said Laurel Waller, owner of Hotel Cathlamet. She worries that people will be too scared to rent a room at her place once she’s allowed to reopen.
“How long will it take people to trust going out, to trust going anywhere, let alone sleeping in a place?” she said. “In my opinion, it's the people that will decide when we come back online, so to speak. You can’t force anybody across a hesitancy that’s based on safety or fear.”
So far she’s lost 78 reservations made at the Hotel Cathlamet for the summer so far. That represents 187 nights of business ranging from March 6 to Aug. 8, she said.
“The total income for the cancelled reservations would have been $15,513 assuming no extensions were made while the guests were here," she said.
That includes about $1,300 of resale and lodging tax, which would have flowed to state and local governments.
“Is the town dependent on tourism? No. But tourists make a difference,” said Waller, who also serves on the Town Council.
Moonen, the chamber director, said businesses started to diversify and emphasize tourism when logging and fishing took a hit. State plans to protect the marbled murrelet sea bird restricted logging, and fish runs are struggling.
Erickson added that the town was well on its way to becoming a tourism destination before COVID.
“The last two or three years we’ve had really great momentum. Our shops were doing well. … Almost every storefront was full. … The fairs and festivals and Bald Eagle Days last year set a record. And we got a brewery five years ago,” Erickson said. “People were loving it. They were sitting out at the marina. The boats were all coming back. … and then this hit.”
