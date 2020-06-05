Wahkiakum County hits Phase 3; Clark County reaches Phase 2

People in Wahkiakum County can now gather in groups up to 50, sit at bars and attend restaurants in bigger groups. The county received clearance Friday to enter Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-stage coronavirus re-opening plan, according to a letter shared by the county's health director.
Businesses that are allowed to reopen under Phase 3 of the "Safe Start" Washington plan include movie theaters, libraries and museums. But they must wait for the state to release individual guidelines for those industries, which is expected Friday, state Secretary of Health Dr. John Wiesman said in a letter shared by Wahkiakum County's health department.
Also on Friday, Clark County joined Cowlitz County in Phase 2, which allows businesses including hair and nail salons, barbershops, real estate offices, pet grooming salons and new construction to open. Retail stores can open for in-store purchases and restaurants can resume limited dine-in services. Phase 2 also allows for small gatherings of no more than five people from outside one's household per week, and outdoor recreation involving no more than five people from outside one's household.
Wahkiakm County was one of 14 counties that moved forward on Friday to the next phase of the governor's Safe Start plan.
Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens and Wahkiakum counties were approved to move from Phase 2 to Phase 3. Clark, Okanogan, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties were approved to move from Phase 1 to Phase 2. King County was approved to move into a modified version of Phase 1.
A total of five counties remain in Phase 1, one county is in a modified version of Phase 1, 26 counties are in Phase 2 and seven counties are in Phase 3.
Counties must spend at least three weeks in a phase before moving to the next so that health officials can monitor the effects of gradual re-opening on COVID-19 case rates. Cowlitz County was approved to enter Phase 2 on Saturday, May 23, so the earliest it could enter Phase 3 is June 13.
To progress through the reopening plan, counties must show they have adequate local hospital bed capacity, adequate PPE supplies to keep health care workers safe, adequate COVID-10 testing capacity, quick contact tracing capability and protections for high-risk popularions. Ideally, new cases should be 25 or fewer per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period.
Cowlitz County was at 77 total reported cases as of late Friday morning. Of those cases, 67 have recovered and 10 are listed as active. No deaths have been reported from the disease.
Moving to Phase 3 means the following activities in Wahkiakum County are now allowed:
• Outdoor group recreational sports activities of up to 50 people
• Recreational facilities such as gyms and public pools can open at up to 50% capacity
• Professional sports without audience participation (horse racing, baseball, etc.)
• Gatherings of no more than 50 people
• Non-essential travel
• Restaurants/taverns at up to 75% capacity and table sizes of no more than 10 guests.
• Bar areas in restaurants/taverns up to 25% of capacity
• Movie theaters at up to 50% capacity
• Customer-facing government services (remote work remains strongly encouraged)
• Libraries, museums, and all other business activities not yet listed except for nightclubs and events with greater than 50 people
People in high-risk populations are still strongly encouraged to limit their participation in the re-opened Phase 3 activities and business services.
