Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services experiencing phone issues

The Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services department in Cathlamet is experiencing intermittent telephone system issues.
The department's information technology staff are working with the phone vendor to resolve the problem.
Anyone who wants to make a vaccine appointment should call 360-849-4041.
