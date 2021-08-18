 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services experiencing phone issues
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services experiencing phone issues

{{featured_button_text}}
Phone
Wikimedia Commons, contributed

The Wahkiakum County Health and Human Services department in Cathlamet is experiencing intermittent telephone system issues.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The department's information technology staff are working with the phone vendor to resolve the problem.

Anyone who wants to make a vaccine appointment should call 360-849-4041.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Critically endangered panda cub receive a name during celebration at the San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire
Local Business

Twin City Dental office damaged in Wednesday fire

Located at 490 West Main Street in Kelso, the clinic caught fire just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Initial callers reported smoke and flames coming from the side and roof of the building, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release. It took crews about three and a half hours to completely extinguish the fire. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News