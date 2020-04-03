Wahkiakum County gets first COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wahkiakuim County Friday reported its first case of coronavirus.

"The individual is in self-quarantine and while symptomatic they do not require medical care currently," according to a statement from Wahkiakum County Health officials.

"We have expected this. We have planned for this. We have coordinated with partner agencies to monitor for the disease in the county," Chris Bischoff, director of the Health and Human Services for Wahkiakum County, said in a prepared statement. "WHHS works every day to identify, track, and follow up on cases of potential disease exposure to protect people’s health. The COVID-19 virus is new, but state, federal, and WHHS public health response is not."

No other information about the case was immediately released.

Wahkiakum County, likely due to its rural location and small population, is one of the last counties in the state to get a coronavirus case.

Cowlitz County has not reported any new cases since Wednesday, leaving the case number at 18. As of Thursday evening, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center did not have any COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

This story will be updated later today.

