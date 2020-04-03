You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wahkiakum County gets first COVID-19 case
0 comments
breaking

Wahkiakum County gets first COVID-19 case

Wahkiakuim County Friday reported its first case of coronavirus. 

"The individual is in self-quarantine and while symptomatic they do not require medical care currently," according to a statement from Wahkiakum County Health officials.

"We have expected this. We have planned for this. We have coordinated with partner agencies to monitor for the disease in the county," Chris Bischoff, director of the  Health and Human Services for Wahkiakum County, said in a prepared statement. "WHHS works every day to identify, track, and follow up on cases of potential disease exposure to protect people’s health. The COVID-19 virus is new, but state, federal, and WHHS public health response is not."

No other information about the case was immediately released.

Wahkiakum County, likely due to its rural location and small population, is one of the last counties in the state to get a coronavirus case. 

Cowlitz County has not reported any new cases since Wednesday, leaving the case number at 18. As of Thursday evening, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center did not have any COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

This story will be updated later today.

Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News