CATHLAMET — As the Oscar B ferry motored within the last couple feet of the dock on Puget Island Tuesday afternoon, the boat turned around in the water. It idled in reverse to the dock so the cars it was carrying faced the right way to drive straight into Washington.

The ferry dropped off its load of 15 vehicles from Oregon and took on another 14 cars for the return trip. The roughly 15-minute trip across the Columbia River was slow, steady and an in-demand connection between the states while the Lewis and Clark Bridge is closed for repairs until at least 8 p.m. Monday.

The Wahkiakum County Ferry is operating twice as often as normal this week, making one round trip every 30 minutes, and running around the clock between the edge of Puget Island, south of Cathlamet, and Westport.

"It's been busy but we're not struggling," said Shawn Hill, the deckhand and relief captain for the ferry Tuesday afternoon. Hill and the boat's captain were in the middle of a 12-hour shift manning the ferry Tuesday.

The ferry is about 27 miles from the Lewis and Clark Bridge, which closed Sunday night for planned repairs of joints and a broken floor beam.

The Washington Department of Transportation warned travelers of long ferry waits, but Tuesday's afternoon routes had few delays.

Cynthia Fortson was on a daytrip from Portland and was surprised to get to Longview and find the bridge closed. Fortson said she had relatives in Clatskanie but had never used the ferry to cross between the states.

"I guess I thought it would take too long. But it's a very nice trip out today," Fortson said.

The Oscar B is owned and operated by Wahkiakum County but gets some financial support from the Washington Department of Transportation. The Department of Transportation is covering the cost of the extra ferry trips this week, making the trip free for all passengers and reimbursing Wahkiakum for the additional costs.

Wahkiakum County Public Works Director Chuck Beyer said the ferry previously ramped of service during other road detours, including when landslides closed State Route 4. Beyer said the advance notice of the bridge closure gave the county plenty of time to prepare the boat for its more intensive schedule.

Hill said there'd been a steady flow of traffic Tuesday, including at least one 18-wheeler that filled up an entire lane of the ferry parking Tuesday morning. For the most part Hill said they had been able to keep traffic from backing up and waiting for multiple ferry trips until there was space.

"Some runs we'll wait an extra minute or two to get more cars on, keep there from being a line on one side. We try to keep moving and stop that from happening," Hill said

Two separate lanes of traffic were set up for vehicles waiting to ride the ferry. A priority access lane was set up for first responders, healthcare workers, and people traveling to medical appointments, while the other lane holds the general public.

In practice, nearly all of the cars on the afternoon ferry were commuters, local work trucks or travelers from outside the area.

Bill Bjerke and his wife regularly traveled from Vancouver to Astoria during the summer. The Bjerkes planned to take the ferry on the way there and cross the Astoria-Megler Bridge on the way back.

"The last time we came this way, we saw some ospreys and possibly some eagles flying around the trees," Bjerke said. "The scenery is great, the weather is beautiful."

Wahkiakum County Ferry Who: Vehicle drivers, pedestrians and cyclists can board. When: The ferry is running twice an hour, 24 hours a day, while the Lewis and Clark Bridge is closed. Where: The end of State Route 409 on Puget Island, Cathlamet or 91499 Westport Ferry Rd., Clatskanie. Cost: Free during the bridge closure. Contact: 360-795-7867.