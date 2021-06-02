Wahkiakum County District Court administrator Kristy Hendrickson of Longview receives award

Longview resident and Wahkiakum County District Court administrator Kristy Hendrickson is one of several people who received an Innovative Justice Award from the Washington State Board for Judicial Administration for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The awards were given to recognize people for creative problem solving for local courts and families, according to a press release on the Washington Courts website at www.courts.wa.gov/newsinfo/.
Because of the lack of broadband service in many areas of Wahkiakum County, it was challenging to establish remote connections for people who didn’t have access, according to a press release from the Wahkiakum County Courts office.
Hendrickson set up remote options for those people, worked with stakeholders to add dockets to clear caseload backlogs; and she developed procedures for interpreter access, access to counsel at hearings and a digital exhibit exchange, according to the release.
Of the employees in the Wahkiakum County Courts office, including the judge, two were required to work off site for nearly a year and a third transferred to another court. Hendrickson wound up being the only person in the office for several months, also arranging the secure daily exchange of paper files, according to the release.
In her letter of nomination, which is in the press release on the Washington Courts website, Wahkiakum County District Court Judge Heidi Heywood wrote: “In Wahkiakum County, access to high speed internet is by far the exception rather than the rule. Ms. Hendrickson worked hard to ensure that those without high speed internet were given alternatives that allowed them to participate.
“She worked to set up a ‘Zoom station’ in our courthouse by April 2020 and arranged for people to use it. She spent hours coordinating telephonic appearances for Zoom when video appearance was not possible, and assisting attorneys to get court paperwork to digitally-challenged clients.”
In addition, when the court’s one judge was diagnosed with a serious illness, Hendrickson ensured the judge continually received needed materials in order to continue working, stepped in as the judge’s “eyes and ears” with health department modifications required for pandemic safety, created new processes to ensure in-custody defendants had access to counsel at preliminary hearings, and more, states the release.
“This all speaks to the dedication of one woman who, for more than a year, kept our court system functioning,” wrote Judge Heywood.
In a ceremony held May 21, Hendrickson was thanked for her efforts by Washington State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Gonzalez.