Wahkiakum County District Court administrator Kristy Hendrickson of Longview receives award

Longview resident and Wahkiakum County District Court administrator Kristy Hendrickson is one of several people who received an Innovative Justice Award from the Washington State Board for Judicial Administration for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards were given to recognize people for creative problem solving for local courts and families, according to a press release on the Washington Courts website at www.courts.wa.gov/newsinfo/.

Because of the lack of broadband service in many areas of Wahkiakum County, it was challenging to establish remote connections for people who didn’t have access, according to a press release from the Wahkiakum County Courts office.

Hendrickson set up remote options for those people, worked with stakeholders to add dockets to clear caseload backlogs; and she developed procedures for interpreter access, access to counsel at hearings and a digital exhibit exchange, according to the release.