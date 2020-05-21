Wagner explores science, humanity of MSH research in 'After the Blast'

The University of Washington Press published “After the Blast” just ahead of the 40th anniversary of the eruption. In it, Wagner covers research projects by nearly two dozen scientists investigating how plants and animals recovered across the 110,000-acre Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument.

Some studies, like Jim MacMahon’s and Charlie Crisafulli’s survey of pocket gophers, are as familiar and famous as the story of the eruption itself.

Pocket gophers are widely known for surviving the blast because their underground burrows protected them. MacMahon and Crisafulli found that as the surviving gophers continued to dig their tunnels, they mixed old soil with ash to make a more friendly environment for returning plant life.

But Wagner also highlights lesser-known projects, such as Don Zobel’s study of the “concrete forest” thirty-five miles northeast of the mountain, where a layer of ash and rock coated an old-growth forest and was solidified by rainfall. Zobel found that the layer of volcanic debris slowed recovery of plants in the forest understory but hardly ever eliminated life completely.

The book also delves into the lives of the researchers, explaining how they ended up at the mountain and what the scientific process really looks like.