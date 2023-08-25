Garlic lovers are invited to the 2023 Washington State Garlic Fest at the Southwest Washington Fairgrounds this weekend. The festival kicked off Friday and runs daily until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $7.

Farmers, vendors and chefs will be on hand selling garlic foods, hand-crafted artisan items and, of course, garlic. According to the festival’s Facebook page, a total of 11 food vendors, 25 craft vendors and four garlic farmers will be present throughout the entire festival, and one garlic seed seller will be there on Saturday and Sunday.

Live music will also be performed by various bands, along with speakers giving tips on gardening and growing garlic.

Along with the garlic, attendees can also explore the Vampire Market, featuring more vendors and Halloween-themed crafts. The Vampire Market is located underneath the grandstand at the fairgrounds.

Schedule

Friday

Sharyn Lee and the Sundowners performance, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northwest horticultural expert Marianne Binetti talks gardening, 1 to 2 p.m.

Sean Lewis, the Western Drifter performance, 2 to 3 p.m.

The Garlic Grandpas in their “only garlic festival appearance anywhere,” according to the festival’s website, 3 to 4 p.m.

Krista Hansen performance, 4 to 5 p.m.

The Raucous Band performance, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Northwest Panman performance, 11 a.m. to noon.

Cowlitz County Washington State University extension master gardener Billie Bevers talks “growing garlic,” noon to 1 p.m.

Two Town Tuners performance, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Kynan Shane performance, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

The James Howard Band performance, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

“Gardening with Ciscoe” host Ciscoe Morris, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Sounds of the Folk Music Era, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

BackLash performance, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.