Voters to choose whether to pay for more Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue staff and equipment amid rising emergency calls

Some people in Cowlitz and Clark counties — including the cities of Woodland, La Center and Ridgefield — can decide on whether to approve a levy to better prepare their local fire department for what emergency crews say are rising calls and delayed ambulance services.

Voters in the 125-square-mile Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue district are asked to fund emergency medical services with a regular property tax levy of 50 cents or less per $1,000 of assessed property value in the Aug. 2 primary election. Ballots are set to be mailed Friday.

If passed, the owner of a $374,400 home would pay about $187 a year at the most for this levy and collection would start in 2023 for six consecutive years.

The department says approving the levy will pay for more employees, which is needed because of an increase in emergency calls, slowed response times by a private ambulance company and the forced closure of the fairgrounds fire station due to a lack of staff.

The levy revenue would pay for around 23 more hired staff members, and increase the department’s minimum personnel at each of its six stations, including the fairgrounds. The minimum staff would increase from two people to three people on each rig so a paramedic can be included on every emergency call. A paramedic, which has more medical training than an EMT, is included on about half the department’s emergency calls today, reports the department.

If you go What: Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue EMS levy open houses. When: 6 p.m., Thursday and 6 p.m., July 21. Where: Thursday's meeting is at station 21, 911 N. 65th Ave., Ridgefield, and the July 21 meeting is at station 26, 21609 NE 72nd Ave., Battle Ground. Info: clarkfr.org.

Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue responded to roughly 18% more emergency calls in 2021 compared to the year before, and 57% more since 2016, according to a March 3 department report.

Levy revenue would also purchase two department ambulances to use as backups when the department’s contracted private ambulance company American Medical Response, or AMR, is delayed, said Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue Chief John Nohr.

Since 2019, AMR ambulances that took longer than 20 minutes to reach people in need increased by 109%, according to the March 3 report.

An AMR spokesperson said the company meets the required response times in its contract with the city of Vancouver, which Nohr said includes the department. Nohr said the roughly 7-year-old contract has outdated response time requirements because it was written when the area was less populated.