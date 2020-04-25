Voter turnout high in school levy election, with days left to vote

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nearly 42% of Woodland and Kalama voters had turned in ballots as of Thursday, with three days left until the school replacement levy election night.

That’s already higher than the 40.7% total turnout in February’s school levy election. In that election, voters turned down both districts’ proposed replacement maintenance and operations levies.

As of Thursday, 5,226 of the 12,558 registered voters had turned in ballots.

The levies pay for programs and staff positions and mandates that the state government does not fully fund, educators say, and deep cuts will be made if the levies fail a second time. These new levies will replace those that expire at the end of the year, and the taxes they would authorize will not be collected until next year.

Ballots must be postmarked by April 28 or returned to one of the ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day.

If Woodland School District’s levy fails to pass a second time, district officials say they would have to cut 50 positions and most activities and services from its 2020-21 budget.

Woodland is asking voters to approve a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of property value. The owner of a $250,000 home in Woodland would pay $592.50 per year under the levy.