'Vote for women' Local groups mark 100 years of women's right to vote

A different kind of demonstrator was in front of R.A. Long high school Tuesday, wearing 1920s dresses and holding signs saying “Vote for Women” and “President Wilson, how long must women wait for liberty?”

The “protestors” were really Cowlitz County Historical Museum staff, reenacting the women’s suffrage movement in honor of Tuesday’s 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving many American women the right to vote.

Museum director Joseph Govednik said the timeline of women’s suffrage is different in Washington, because women briefly got the right to vote in 1884, before a Supreme Court decision took it away again in 1887.

Several local political groups marked the centennial of the nationwide suffrage movement win with a drive-through “parade” that featured registration booths, historical facts and a focus on getting politically engaged.

Longview City Councilwoman Ruth Kendall attended the event and said it was important to celebrate and use the right that her predecessors worked so hard to win.

“Voting is so important. We have to come together as women for the community,” she said.