Volunteers sought for Lake Sacajawea clean-up Monday

After the tents and rides are gone from Lake Sacajawea, the Go 4th Festival Committee is looking for volunteers Monday morning to help clean up litter left behind.

In the past, the Parks and Recreation Department did most of the clean-up, but Parks and Urban Forestry Manager Joanna Martin said in recent years the festival organizers have pitched in.

Typically, the festival hires a crew to clean, but this year is looking for community volunteers to help due to timing and COVID-19 restrictions, Martin said. The Parks and Recreation Department is helping the committee get the call for volunteers out.

“We’re looking for some people to help us get the litter into trash bags,” Martin said.

Parks and Recreation staff will be on site to help as well, and Martin said the department will provide trash bags and gloves. They also have litter pick-up sticks, but Martin said those are in limited supply and will be handed out until there are no more.

The clean-up starts at 8 a.m. Monday and will go to about 10 a.m. Volunteers should meet up at Martin Dock, where Martin will have sign-in sheets, waivers and supplies.

She said if anyone needs documented community service hours, she will be available to sign those forms.

“We’ll supply all of the stuff; we just need to some help to return the beauty of the park to normal is as fast as we can,” Martin said.

