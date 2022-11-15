Volunteers, city staff start pallet home construction for homeless in Longview

The pallet home community that will replace the long-running homeless encampment on Alabama Street is two days into construction.

Volunteers and Longview city employees began assembling the homes for HOPE Village late Monday morning. By Tuesday afternoon, about half of the 50 pallet homes had their walls and roofs in place. The goal is to finish construction by the end of the week and begin accepting residents in early December.

Late last week, the city and the Salvation Army finalized the contract for the local nonprofit to staff and manage the pallet home community. Salvation Army received a one-year contract with costs not to exceed $1.4 million.

"I feel like I've been pushing a boulder uphill as fast as possible for the last two months," said Major Phil Smith, leader of the Longview Salvation Army. "But now it feels like we've reached the top."

Two representatives from Pallet Shelter, the Everett-based company that creates the transitional homes, came to Longview with the shelters to show how to assemble them. A small crew from Longview's Public Works department is helping put up the shelters but most of the construction is being done by volunteers, organized by another volunteer, Brian Magnuson.

Magnuson said he understands the frustrations over how the Alabama Street camp has been handled, but believes in the potential benefits of the new, hosted approach to helping people without homes. He had advocated for city staff to visit the Safe Stay communities in Vancouver earlier this year to see how a pallet home village could operate.

"I like to give people the benefit of the doubt," Magnuson said. "Give them six months, let them have a chance to show how this will improve things."

Longview City Council members Mike Wallin and Angie Wean were on site Tuesday helping to put the homes together.

"I had advocated for this and I was raised that you should put your time where your mouth is. It's the right thing to do," Wean said.

Each pallet home is 64 square feet, with minimal furnishings other than a fold-down bed and mattress. It takes 10-15 minutes to pop the pre-built walls and roof into place for a pallet home. The longer portion of the work comes from preparing the lights and heater for the unit and weatherizing the exterior.

In addition to the pallet homes, volunteers will be assembling bathrooms and administrative buildings where the Salvation Army staff, case managers and aid providers can meet with residents. A laundry facility will be added to the site early next year.

The Salvation Army provided food for the volunteers, but the majority of their focus this week is preparing to run HOPE Village once everything is built. Smith said he will spend the week working with his staff and agencies that help the homeless to finalize the process for accepting new residents and the rules within the shelters.

Anyone living in the pallet homes needs to be at least 18 years old and currently living in Cowlitz County without a home. Residents must be willing to work with case managers to improve themselves and find housing and able-bodied enough to live on their own, a requirement that has received some pushback.

Smith said a lot of residents will be referred to stay in HOPE Village through the county's coordinated entry programs.

"When you're in coordinated entry you’re accessing those things from the inside out. Your information is already in front of potential providers who can bring services to you," Smith said.

HOPE Village will have a staff of 12 people including part-time workers and two contracted security officers from Northwest Enforcement. The majority of the site's staff are recent hires with lived experience of homelessness or previous time helping others who were unhoused.

Longview will be asking the Cowlitz County Commissioners to cover some or all of the costs for HOPE Village using the portion of county document recording fees that can cover projects addressing homelessness.