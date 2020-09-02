 Skip to main content
Volunteer searchers find Columbia River kayaker's body
Volunteer searchers find Columbia River kayaker's body

Cowlitz County Sheriff water search

Cowlitz County sheriff's deputies and local boaters search for a kayaker who fell into the Columbia River Sunday near Martin's Bar in Woodland Monday afternoon.

 Courtney Talak

Volunteer searchers and divers Tuesday evening recovered the body of an Ariel man who fell into the Columbia River while fishing from his kayak Sunday, according to a press release from the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning.

The body of Mark A. Bunker Jr., of Ariel, was reportedly found about 300 feet offshore and at a depth of 42 feet, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Cowlitz 911 dispatchers were alerted Sunday evening that Bunker, 35 had fallen out of his kayak near Martin’s Bar and had not resurfaced. Bunker had been fishing from his kayak and fell into the water as he dropped his line, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies, aided by volunteers, searched Sunday and Monday for Bunker but could not find him.

The Sheriff's Office did not have more information on the divers who found Bunker's body.

