You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Volcano climbing, Gifford Pinchot recreation closed down
0 comments

Volcano climbing, Gifford Pinchot recreation closed down

{{featured_button_text}}

Want to climb Mount St. Helens this spring. Forget about it, at least through April.

All Gifford Pinchot National Forest campgrounds, day-use sites, trailheads, Sno-Parks, cabin rentals and other developed recreation sites will be temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some roads leading to heavily-used dispersed camping areas have also are closed. They include Forest Service roads 81, 83, and 90 with limited exceptions for local residents, fire and other emergency response, and permit holders, according to a Gifford Pinchot press release.

Campsites and cabin rentals will not be able to be reserved through Recreation.gov. The forest has ceased sales of permits to climb Mount St. Helens on Recreation.gov for dates through the end of April, and permits already sold for climbs to take place through April 6 have been cancelled and their permit fees refunded.

Reservation and permit holders will be notified by email and/or cell phone text messages if there are any changes affecting their reservation. Refunds will be issued by Recreation.gov for cancelled reservations and permits.

  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News