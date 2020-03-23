Vodka-based hand rub? Local distiller helps with sanitizer shortage

“That’s outrageous to pay for hand sanitizer, but we are tiny manufacturers and we aren’t set up to make hand sanitizer,” Koehler said. Those higher prices help defray the added costs for ingredients.

Koehler also received financial support from several members of Stella Lutheran Church, who donated money for ingredients.

He also will continue to sell Exalt vodka at Boondocks Liquor Plus and PHR Liquors with the stock he currently has on hand.

Koehler expects to have all the materials to start making hand sanitizer by April 1, and his first batch would be ready for hospitals the next day. He will make it on a continual basis after that until circumstances change.

On Monday the Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team contacted Koehler to "establish a relationship" to buy his hand sanitizer, said spokesman Ralph Herrera. It's one of the supplies first responders and medical professionals need most right now, Herrera said.

“It’s something everone is using. Every time a member of the (Incident Management Team) walks in or out of the room … we want to make sure we aren’t bringing something from the outside in, so we take a squirt of hand sanitizer."