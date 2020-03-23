Vodka-based hand rub? Local distiller helps with sanitizer shortage

STELLA — As the COVID-19 outbreak drives up demand for hand sanitizer, Cowlitz County’s only craft vodka distillery plans to use its product as more than a stiff drink to take the edge off of the community’s coronavirus worries.
Eagle Cliffs Distillery owner John Koehler will temporarily convert his beverage business into a hand sanitizer production company. He will make the alcoholic base for the disinfectant hand rub at his distillery near Mill Creek in the exact same way as his Exalt potato vodka, then add three extra ingredients to convert the alcohol to hand sanitizer.
“Frankly it is so cool right now with everything going on to be able to help,” Koehler said. “It’s probably one of the coolest things I’ve done in my life, to help during a pandemic.”
A decision last week by the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax Trade Bureau makes the switch possible for craft distilleries across the nation. Usually those businesses don’t hold licenses for hand sanitizer production, Koehler said. However, the agency issued an emergency authorization allowing distilleries to make the product without a license to help fill growing demand.
The authorization requires companies to use the World Health Organization’s recipe for hand sanitizer, so Koehler has to special order the ingredients, he said. That includes hydrogen peroxide, which helps sterilize the containers, and glycerol, which makes the hand rub goopy.
Distributors are out of the 3% concentrated hydrogen peroxide needed for the product, Koehler said, so he’s learning how to convert another type of hydrogen peroxide to the appropriate concentration.
That adds an element of danger to his rather safe potato vodka business because some concentrations of hydrogen peroxide can burn skin, blind eyes and explode if diluted the wrong way. Koehler said he’s learning as he goes.
“We have never done hand sanitizer before. … It’s all new to us.”
Also sold out are the plastic containers hand sanitizer usually comes in because other companies bought up the entire supply when the pandemic first hit, Koehler said. One distributor told him it’s stock was backordered for seven months.
“That's why our state effort identified glass one-liter bottles that we have access to and plastic 5-gallon pales,” Koehler said. “And apparently the hospitals and the other sources need it in large volumes anyway, so it's not too much of a problem to provide it in those large quantities.”
Switching over it is a bit of a gamble for small distilleries like Koehler’s, in part because it can cost thousands of dollars to buy the additional materials needed to make hand sanitizer. And the Washington Distillers Guild suggests selling a one-liter bottle for $10 and a five-gallon bucket for $150, a near break-even point for profit.
“That’s outrageous to pay for hand sanitizer, but we are tiny manufacturers and we aren’t set up to make hand sanitizer,” Koehler said. Those higher prices help defray the added costs for ingredients.
Koehler also received financial support from several members of Stella Lutheran Church, who donated money for ingredients.
He also will continue to sell Exalt vodka at Boondocks Liquor Plus and PHR Liquors with the stock he currently has on hand.
Koehler expects to have all the materials to start making hand sanitizer by April 1, and his first batch would be ready for hospitals the next day. He will make it on a continual basis after that until circumstances change.
On Monday the Cowlitz County COVID-19 Incident Management Team contacted Koehler to "establish a relationship" to buy his hand sanitizer, said spokesman Ralph Herrera. It's one of the supplies first responders and medical professionals need most right now, Herrera said.
“It’s something everone is using. Every time a member of the (Incident Management Team) walks in or out of the room … we want to make sure we aren’t bringing something from the outside in, so we take a squirt of hand sanitizer."
Koehler estimates he could make about 30 gallons of hand sanitizer per month if he produces the alcohol from scratch, like he does for his vodka.
“I’d have to cook it, ferment it, strip it and rectify it to get the alcohol,” he said.
However, he’s investigating options for buying bulk amounts of neutral grain spirits, a raw distilled alcohol product that’s already been through the first three steps. That would mean all Koehler would have to do is rectify the product, significantly speeding up the process and allowing him to make up to 250 gallons of sanitizer a month.
Although distillers can sell the hand sanitizer commercially, Koehler said he plans to limit sales to medical facilities and emergency responders.
“I’ve heard thousands of gallons of hand sanitizer are needed each month to fight the pandemic,” Koehler said. “Even if we are producing 250 gallons a month, that’s just a drop in the bucket.”
“It looks like demand is high enough that … we will completely stop production of our (vodka) product and switch over 100% to producing hand sanitizer to try to fulfill the needs of our healthcare community.”