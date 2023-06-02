The community is invited to visit the 19 participating Lower Columbia School Gardens this summer on weekly "Community Days." Enjoy being in the outdoors and explore, taste, help with garden tasks and harvest food to take home.
RSVPs appreciated if you plan to attend. Call or text 360-200-8918.
For the most up-to-date information, check the calendar at www.LCschoolgardens.org.
Participating schools:
- Barnes: Tuesday 9-11 a.m.
- Butler Acres: Wednesday 6-8 p.m.
- Carrolls: Wednesday 9-11 a.m.
- Cascade: Wednesday 9-11 a.m.
- Catlin: Tuesday 9-11 a.m.
- Columbia Heights: Wednesday 9-11 a.m.
- Coweeman: Monday 9-11 a.m.
- CVG: Tuesday 6-8 p.m.
- Huntington: Monday 9-11 a.m.
- Kessler: Friday 9-11 a.m.
- Lexington: Thursday 9-11 am
- Mint Valley: Monday 9-11 a.m.
- Monticello: Monday 6-8 p.m.
- Mount Solo: Monday 9-11 a.m.
- Northlake: Friday 9-noon
- Olympic: Thursday 6-7:30 p.m.
- Rose Valley: Wednesday 6-7:30 p.m.
- St. Helens: Tuesday 9-11 a.m. (closed July 11, 18, 25)
- Wallace: Wednesday 9-11 a.m.
