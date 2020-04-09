Virus cases stand at 21 in Cowlitz County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cowlitz County did not report any new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving the current count at 21 positive cases.

However, the COVID Incident Management Team had not updated its website since Monday and could not be reached for comment.

The latest confirmed amount of negative tests was 235 as of last Thursday, the health department reported.

A more recent amount was not immediately available.

A second Wahkiakum County resident tested positive for COVID-19 Monday and is self-quarantining, according to the Wahkiakum County Health Department.

And the Clatskanie PUD is offering a COVID-19 emergency bill relief program, suspending late notices, late fees and disconnects for non-payment, according to a press release.

“Clatskanie PUD is here to help our customers through this challenging time,” a press release said.

Currently, the Clatskanie PUD office lobby is closed to the public, but staff can be reached by phone and email. Payments can be made by mail, drop box at the office or the Rainier City Hall, secure phone line 844-262-2431, online at clatskaniepud.com or with the SmartHub App, the press release said.

And with Oregon schools officially closed for the rest of the year, the HOPE of Rainier will be giving out extra food for Rainier students from noon to 1 p.m. every Wednesday in front of its building. In a Facebook post, the food pantry said a donation from Fibre Federal Credit Union enabled them to hand out the extra food.

