Virtual Special Olympics torch run will be aired in June

The COVID-19 pandemic scuttled this year’s summer Special Olympics competition, but local law enforcement agencies are still running to raise money for athletes.

Each year, officers around the state run a torch from county to county all the way to the Special Olympics ceremony, mirroring the Olympic games. Special Olympics athletes are children and adults with intellectual or physical disabilities.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, agencies across the state instead recorded their portions of the run individually while practicing social distancing. Cowlitz County officers filmed their portion last week.

The complete video of all agencies from around the state will be aired on the Special Olympic’s website and Facebook page June 6 to mark the opening of the Virtual Washington Special Olympics Games.

“It’s hard for the athletes this year,” Longview Police Captain Deborah Pineda said. “They aren’t able to participate the same way they have in the past. ... Any support we can (give) them is certainly worth the cause.”

Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Caity Neill first got involved with the Special Olympics last year, when she and a handful of other local officers attended the Special Olympic’s Day of Inclusion event in Olympia.