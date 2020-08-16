Virtual or in-person school: One of super's most difficult decisions ever

Just two months after state school officials said there was hope schools could start in-person this fall, rising COVID-19 cases have pushed nearly all Cowlitz County public schools and Rainier to start the year online. Cases are starting to drop again, but most schools are sticking to their virtual start plans and hope to adjust later.
The fluid and fickle progress of the virus highlights the challenge the pandemic is presenting educators with as they decide how to open schools this fall.
“It’s been one of, if not the most, difficult decisions I’ve had to work through as a school administrator,” Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn said last week. “The complexity and just trying to balance the need of our kids to be in school in person and their academic needs with the health and safety needs of our students and our staff — that’s been very difficult because there are incredibly solid arguments on either one of those.”
Kalama, Kelso, Longview, Castle Rock, Woodland and Rainier will all start students with virtual learning. Officials cite the still-high levels of COVID-19 transmission in the community and state and county health guidelines. Toutle Lake will make a decision Monday evening. Wahkiakum School District, in a county with only five COVID-19 cases, will start school with a hybrid model.
“At this point in time, we don’t feel that it’s safe and prudent to bring our kids back to school in person quite yet, except in very small groups as outlined by the State Department of Health,” Zorn said.
Zorn said in the end, the district decided to start remotely based on all the data and the state and county guidance.
“Our goal is to get our kids back in school, in person, full time,” Zorn said. “We will be following that data closely and trying to get us to that point, but trying to do it in a manner that is purposeful and mindful of both the academic and safety needs of our kids and staff members.”
Woodland School Superintendent Michael Green said he had to think about the entire school community, not just students.
“Students aren’t the only people in schools. The adults in our school system, many of them who are in that middle-aged category, are at an increased risk. I have a responsibility to not only students, but to my staff.”
Cowlitz County recently dropped into the moderate risk level of the state’s reopening guidelines, with fewer than 75 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks. It was at the high-risk level, at which point the guidelines recommended all-remote learning, when most schools made their decisions.
And nationally, cases continue to rise, especially in some southern states that reopened schools in person last week. And there have been several international examples of what happens when schools open too soon: Israel saw booming cases after reopening schools in May.
Parents torn
So far, the local parent and community response has been fairly split between those who applaud the choice to start remotely and those who want their students back in school buildings, Zorn said.
Zorn said he’s heard “both ends of the spectrum,” which is what he anticipated. Public surveys from early July showed that about 75% of parents would send their students back in person. Other districts saw similar survey results in early summer surveys, before case levels ticked up.
Green said the majority of parents understand why the school district chose to start online, even if everyone, educators included, would prefer to see students in person.
Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said families have been “actively seeking conversations and information.”
“They have been reaching out, asking great questions in order to make the best decision for their children,” she said.
Parents who want their students back in school are mostly concerned about the need for childcare, Zorn said. However, he said if schools can’t open safely for learning, then they can’t open safely for daycare, either.
“I understand the challenge that is out there, and it’s a big challenge. I get that. But we made a very difficult decision not to bring our kids back and it wouldn’t make sense to me that we would then turn around and provide daycare,” Zorn said.
Castle Rock mother Angelina Mclean said she’s concerned about her high school-aged son, who has severe asthma, needing to wearing a mask all day. She said she prefers that he learn online, but she also worries that he and her other children could backslide in their education.
“If the kids had to go (to school) and wear a mask, it wouldn’t even be worth it,” she said. “I’m just hoping they would do it online for a couple months then maybe by Christmas be back to regular school.”
She said her experience with online learning in the spring was frustrating, but she’s waiting to see what this fall will bring.
“I’m just waiting to hear more,” she said. “Nobody knows anything. It’s hard to dislike or like it. I just don’t know yet.”
“Continuous learning 2.0”
Districts have been working hard to improve remote learning, officials said. In Longview, students will get more live video instruction, more pre-recorded videos and will have normal grading and attendance rules.
“Our kids need to be present, and we’ll be tracking that. That will also give us the opportunity to be able to reach out and be able to go engage to a greater degree with our kids who might not be engaged in the learning,” Zorn said.
And all students will use the same learning platform: Google Classrooms for grades 4-12 and SeeSaw for grades K-3. The district will also pass out more Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots, and it will take advantage of the state guidelines that allow groups of less than five students to be in-person if they have high need.
“We’re reaching out and trying to anticipate some of the challenges people are having so that we can step in and meet that,” Zorn said.
Kelso is taking similar steps, and spokeswoman Michele Nerland said the district is also working to make sure all kids have internet access.
Families who need financial help can enroll in the internet essentials program, which is a partnership with Comcast to get internet for $10 a month. However, the district will cover the cost for families that are on some form of government assistance, Nerland said.
And the district is working to identify families who live outside internet service range altogether and find solutions for them, Nerland added.
Families who live outside coverage areas or who need internet assistance should call 306-501-1939 or email comcast@kelsosd.org with their name, student’s name, street address and school name.
Woodland’s Green said the district is also planning to meet in-person with each student and family the first week of school, to identify what additional supports they need. Kelso has similar plans for elementary school students.
“The goal is to craft an individualized student plan that will support every child in their learning this fall,” Green said.
Districts are also giving their teachers extra training in online teaching. Longview and Kelso are pushing the start of the school year back for students to accommodate extra days of training.
Longview teacher’s union president Jerry Forsman said he could not comment on if the planned professional development will be adequate, but said the district and union were working to create a memorandum of understanding for the reopening working circumstances for staff. He said it was a work in progress.
And Kalama teacher’s union president Lori Byrnes said “the union agrees the online start is what is safest for students and staff at this time.” Kalama teachers are also getting more training for online teaching, she said.
“I’m not sure we will know if this is enough (training) until we get into the swing of things,” she said. “There are additional days for (professional development) built into our calendar down the road as well.”
She said the union still had concerns about the district’s request that teachers work from the school buildings, which “we do not agree is the safest option.”
But in a Thursday meeting with school administration, she said they listened to the union’s concerns about teacher safety and “expressed a willingness to work with us to ensure everyone feels safe.”
Overall, Castle Rock mother Mclean said she remains hopeful. “It’ll be better soon,” she said.
