Virtual or in-person school: One of super's most difficult decisions ever

Castle Rock mother Angelina Mclean said she’s concerned about her high school-aged son, who has severe asthma, needing to wearing a mask all day. She said she prefers that he learn online, but she also worries that he and her other children could backslide in their education.

“If the kids had to go (to school) and wear a mask, it wouldn’t even be worth it,” she said. “I’m just hoping they would do it online for a couple months then maybe by Christmas be back to regular school.”

She said her experience with online learning in the spring was frustrating, but she’s waiting to see what this fall will bring.

“I’m just waiting to hear more,” she said. “Nobody knows anything. It’s hard to dislike or like it. I just don’t know yet.”

“Continuous learning 2.0”

Districts have been working hard to improve remote learning, officials said. In Longview, students will get more live video instruction, more pre-recorded videos and will have normal grading and attendance rules.

“Our kids need to be present, and we’ll be tracking that. That will also give us the opportunity to be able to reach out and be able to go engage to a greater degree with our kids who might not be engaged in the learning,” Zorn said.