Virginia Way and Glenwood Drive to close for paving Wednesday

Virginia Way and Glenwood Drive will be closed Wednesday for a chip sealing project, and drivers will need to take alternate routes, according to a City of Longview press release.
The sections of the roads between Pacific Way and Columbia Heights Road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The work is slated to finish on Thursday, the press release said.
