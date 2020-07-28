You are the owner of this article.
Virginia Way and Glenwood Drive to close for paving Wednesday
Virginia Way and Glenwood Drive will be closed Wednesday for a chip sealing project, and drivers will need to take alternate routes, according to a City of Longview press release. 

The sections of the roads between Pacific Way and Columbia Heights Road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The work is slated to finish on Thursday, the press release said. 

