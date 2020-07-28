Virginia Way and Glenwood Drive to close for paving Wednesday

Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Virginia Way and Glenwood Drive will be closed Wednesday for a chip sealing project, and drivers will need to take alternate routes, according to a City of Longview press release.

The sections of the roads between Pacific Way and Columbia Heights Road will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. The work is slated to finish on Thursday, the press release said.