Vintage steam locomotive installed in Port of Kalama's museum

The port has been trying to acquire the steam locomotive for years, Wilson said. The Interpretive Center was designed to hold engine SP&S 539. The floor is reinforced to hold its weight and railroad ties were installed. The wall was also designed to be removed so the locomotive could be rolled inside.

The locomotive is one of only 20 of these steam engines in the country, Wilson said. The Grand Canyon Railway agreed to sell the locomotive to the port last year, and the port commission in July approved spending $375,000 to purchase and move the engine and tender.

SP&S 539 was built in 1917 in Dunkirk, New York, for the Northern Pacific Railway and was sold to the Spokane, Portland and Seattle Railway in 1944, according to the Grand Canyon Railway. It was donated to the City of Vancouver in 1957 and placed in Esther Short Park for about 40 years. Vancouver donated the engine to the City of Battle Ground in 1997, where it was then displayed at Fairgrounds Park. The Grand Canyon Railway bought it in 2007 and put it on display at the Williams Depot in Arizona in 2014.

Wilson said the steam engine’s tie to local history was key in getting it for the Interpretive Center.