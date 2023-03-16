The Koth Memorial Gallery at the Longview Public Library is hosting the Lower Columbia College Student Art and Design Show for the month of March, featuring artwork of various sizes and mediums.

From oil paintings to pencil drawings, the works of art share a glimpse into the artistic process of this year’s community college students, according to organizers.

The works can be viewed for free through March in the Koth Memorial Gallery on the lower floor of the library at 1600 Louisiana St., Longview.

For more information, call 360-442-5300 or visit longviewlibrary.org.