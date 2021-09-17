Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica travels through Cowlitz County Tuesday, opens to public Thursday through Sunday

A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will return to the Lower Columbia area next week for the first time since 2015. The memorial called The Wall That Heals will travel Tuesday afternoon from Toledo to Longview and open for viewing Thursday through Sept. 26 at Longview Memorial Park.

The Wall That Heals is a 375-foot-long granite structure that travels across the country so the millions of living Vietnam War veterans can view the memorial that honors their service and the lives of those lost during the approximately decade-long conflict.

Rick Little, vice president of Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, said he helped coordinate the structure's arrival so people who cannot travel to the nation’s capital to visit the original site completed in 1982, can see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's replica in their own back yards.

“We live so far away from Washington, D.C.,” he said. “We have Vietnam veterans that have never experienced the wall.”

Little said he applied to host the memorial in 2019. The wall originally was planned to arrive in October 2020, but the visit was postponed because of the pandemic.

