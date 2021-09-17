Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica travels through Cowlitz County Tuesday, opens to public Thursday through Sunday

A three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., will return to the Lower Columbia area next week for the first time since 2015. The memorial called The Wall That Heals will travel Tuesday afternoon from Toledo to Longview and open for viewing Thursday through Sept. 26 at Longview Memorial Park.
The Wall That Heals is a 375-foot-long granite structure that travels across the country so the millions of living Vietnam War veterans can view the memorial that honors their service and the lives of those lost during the approximately decade-long conflict.
Rick Little, vice president of Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, said he helped coordinate the structure's arrival so people who cannot travel to the nation’s capital to visit the original site completed in 1982, can see the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund's replica in their own back yards.
“We live so far away from Washington, D.C.,” he said. “We have Vietnam veterans that have never experienced the wall.”
Little said he applied to host the memorial in 2019. The wall originally was planned to arrive in October 2020, but the visit was postponed because of the pandemic.
People can view the memorial as it travels through Cowlitz County on Tuesday. At 1 p.m., Kelso American Legion motorcyclists, known as the American Legion Riders, as well as others, will escort the memorial from Gee Cee's Truck Stop at Interstate 5's exit 57 to Longview Memorial Park.
Little said the procession will travel down southbound I-5 to Exit 36 to Tennant Way, Nichols Boulevard, Ocean Beach Highway, 38th Avenue, Industrial Way and end around 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery at 5050 Mount Solo Road.
The wall will be assembled Wednesday and visitors can view the memorial for 24 hours a day from Thursday until 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Volunteers will man the memorial in rotating shifts. From 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., viewers can take a roughly three-minute shuttle from the cemetery's chapel to the memorial.
An opening ceremony is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday and will include a Longview student choir and local Vietnam veteran Ty Bailey. A closing ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 26 and will include the Castle Rock Men’s Ensemble and the Lower Columbia Clarinet Guild. Viewing for the memorial closes at 2 p.m.
American Legion member Dan Halverson said the organization will hold twice daily military honors presentations, with rifle volleys and "Taps."
Halverson, who served in the U.S. Marines from 1983 to 1989, said the wall brings healing, “especially during the dark hours,” during the middle of the night, when visitors can be alone with their thoughts.
“The Vietnam Wall was created to help our Vietnam veterans heal during their pain,” he said. “It’s just about remembering and honoring your comrades' memory."