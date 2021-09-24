Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica helps Cowlitz County residents stationed in Vietnam heal

Roughly 100 visitors — from frontline soldiers to children born decades after the conflict — convened at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial replica Thursday in Longview. Through 2 p.m. Sunday, Longview Memorial Park visitors can view the traveling replica called The Wall That Heals.

Many are finding the name to be true.

For three people stationed in Vietnam during the conflict, emotional recovery continues roughly 46 years after the war ended. The visitors were a recent high school graduate, journalist and newlywed during the war, but toured the memorial Thursday a little grayer, a little older and still healing.

High school graduate

Barry Bates of Kelso was drafted into Vietnam just after graduating high school in Golden, Washington, and celebrated his 21st birthday will living on a Vietnamese outpost, he said. He trained for mere minutes to be a radio operator, then was shipped overseas. When his Army Capt. Philip Volentine was under attack south of Chu Lai, Bates said he couldn't reach him in time. Volentine died that day, Bates said, and he suspects he would have followed if he had made it in time.

At the replica in Longview, Bates, 74, rubbed a pencil on paper over Volentine's etched name to keep a piece of his captain.