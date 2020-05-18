You are the owner of this article.
Victim, suspect in Kelso AM/PM murder/suicide identified
breaking

Victim, suspect in Kelso AM/PM murder/suicide identified

Crime scene tape at Kelso AM/PM

Kelso police say two people died at the Kelso AM/PM in what they believe was a murder/suicide that took place at about 8:30 p.m. Friday. One victim crashed into the crosswalk ramp pictured here while trying to leave the parking lot, according to a store clerk.

 Mallory Gruben

Kelso police Monday morning identified the two who died in a suspected murder/suicide Friday night as Scott B. Belenski, 60, and Brittany A. Thuney, 31.

Belenski is the grandfather of Thuney's seven year-old child.

Based on witnesses on scene and other evidence, police say they believe Belenski drove into at AM/PM parking lot in the 1700 block of Allen street moments after Thuney arrived there. Belenski parked next to Thuney's vehicle, got out and fired a pistol several times at Thuney while she was still in the driver's seat.

Thuney collided with Belenski's vehicle as she tried to escape, but she was unable to do so and succumbed to her injuries on scene, police said in a press release.

Belenski then walked back to his vehicle, drove to the other side of the parking lot and shot himself.

Police received reports of the gunfire and collision at about 8:15 p.m. Upon arrival at the AM/PM parking lot, they found Thuney and Belenski both deceased, according to the press release.

Moments earlier, according to police, Thuney's had dropped her 7-year-old off with the child's father, who is Belenski's son. The child has since been returned to Thuney's immediate family.

The case is still under investigation and police have declined to share any theories on a motive.

Kelso PD said Saturday afternoon that they don't believe there is any further danger to the public and the crime did not appear to be directly connected to the convenience store.

