Victim, suspect in fatal Monday Kelso shooting identified

The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim and suspect in Monday morning's fatal shooting in Kelso.
Just after 8:15 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report that a man had been shot in front of a residence in the 100 block of Shadywood Lane, about five miles northeast of downtown Kelso.
A Tuesday press release identified the deceased as William Streeter Hampton Sherrett, 34, of Kelso.
The suspect in the shooting is Jerry Wayne Noblin, 27, of Longview, who police took into custody Monday afternoon. Noblin is a convicted felon, according to the press release. According to police logs, Noblin has been arrested in the past for robbery, theft and drug charges.
Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said in an email Monday afternoon that when deputies responded to the area, they found “a deceased male subject in the driveway with obvious gunshot wounds.” Tuesday's press released added that deputies found a semiautomatic pistol near Sherrett's body.
Witnesses identified the suspect as Noblin and told deputies he fled on foot prior to deputies’ arrival. Brightbill said the office called in a drone and K-9 search teams and sent an emergency notification to residents in the area.
Just after 11:30 a.m., a resident reported a subject matching the suspect’s description walking on Weyerhaeuser timberland behind Shadywood Lane, Brightbill said. According to Tuesday's press release, the drone was used to guide the K-9 Icaras and his handlers. Portions of the drone footage can be viewed at https://youtu.be/nRRgzIKPrqM.
“A search team deployed to the area and conducted a lengthy track through the woods,” Brightbill said Monday, after which the suspect was arrested without incident.
Noblin was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and outstanding warrants for attempting to elude police and two counts of contempt of court. His bail is set at $500,000.
The investigation into the shooting death of Sherrett is ongoing, the press release said, and anyone who witnessed this incident, or who may have video related to this incident, is asked to contact Detective Troy Lee at 360-577-3092.
