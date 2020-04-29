You are the owner of this article.
Victim of fatal crash in Rainier identified as Viola Ranch
Victim of fatal crash in Rainier identified as Viola Ranch

Viola Ranch, 88, of Rainier has been identified as the person who died in a vehicle crash that closed Highway 30 for several hours on April 15, according to The Clatskanie Chief.

The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Highway 30, closing the highway for two hours. 

The Chief reported that witnesses and those involved in the crash said Ranch was driving a silver Lincoln MK7, which made a U-turn in front of an eastbound vehicle that could not stop in time to avoid a collision.

Ranch was taken to the hospital but did not survive.  Occupants of the other vehicle had minor injuries, The Chief reported, and police have not revealed their identities.

