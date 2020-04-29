Victim of fatal crash in Rainier identified as Viola Ranch

Viola Ranch, 88, of Rainier has been identified as the person who died in a vehicle crash that closed Highway 30 for several hours on April 15, according to The Clatskanie Chief.
The crash occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of East Highway 30, closing the highway for two hours.
The Chief reported that witnesses and those involved in the crash said Ranch was driving a silver Lincoln MK7, which made a U-turn in front of an eastbound vehicle that could not stop in time to avoid a collision.
Ranch was taken to the hospital but did not survive. Occupants of the other vehicle had minor injuries, The Chief reported, and police have not revealed their identities.
