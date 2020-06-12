Victim in Longview fire Wednesday still in critical condition

A woman injured by a fire in her Longview apartment Wednesday night remained in critical condition Friday afternoon and is on a ventilator, but she is responding to treatment, fire officials said.
The woman, who is 73, had lived at the apartment for about four years, Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky said. The fire burned up her first-floor room at Fremont Village Apartments, a subsidized independent senior housing building in the 1400 block of Third Avenue.
Buzalsky said her family did not want the victim named.
Fire crews arrived on the scene at about 6:25 p.m. and had the flames knocked down about 10 minutes later, locating the victim, in the hallway, collapsed and unresponsive.
She was briefly treated on site, taken to St. John Medical Center in critical condition and later transferred to Legacy Emanuel Hospital Burn Unit in Portland, where she is still being treated for inhalation burn injuries.
The woman’s chihuahua Rosie escaped the fire through the ground-floor balcony door and is being cared for by her granddaughter, Buzalsky said.
Two other victims were treated for non-critical smoke inhalation, Buzalsky said.
The fire destroyed the victim’s room and reached into the hallway, melting light fixtures on the ceiling with 600+ degree temperatures and burning the varnish off of at least two other doors, Buzalsky said. While a handful of other rooms were damaged by smoke, the fire did not reach inside any other residences.
Even in the second floor, the smoke was so thick that it was “like scuba diving in murky water” for responding firefighters, Buzalsky said. The room directly above the burned residence suffered the worst of the smoke, and the resident there has requested to stay in another unit for the time being.
Firefighters are still determining the cause of the fire, Buzalsky said. Because the woman is not yet able to speak, they haven’t determined what she was doing at the time the fire started.
But the damage to life and property could have been much worse, he said.
Fire doors tied to the building’s fire alarm system triggered and closed, which contained the fire and super-hot soot to one part of the first floor. The four units in that block were still at risk, Buzalsky said, but it meant that the other 27 units in the 31-unit building were safe and the residents had unobstructed paths to exit the building.
“The fire door did exactly what it was supposed to do,” Buzalsky said. “Had it not ... we would have had many more people exposed to much hotter, more dangerous smoke, and the situation would have been much worse.”
It’s ultimately a lesson to consider in a household fire safety plan, along with what resources —like sprinklers and fire doors — a home or workplace should have, Buzalsky said.
“If you’ve never thought about having two ways out of your apartment or the room you’re sleeping in (in a fire), then you really don’t have a plan. You have a reaction.”
