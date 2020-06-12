Victim in Longview fire Wednesday still in critical condition

Even in the second floor, the smoke was so thick that it was “like scuba diving in murky water” for responding firefighters, Buzalsky said. The room directly above the burned residence suffered the worst of the smoke, and the resident there has requested to stay in another unit for the time being.

Firefighters are still determining the cause of the fire, Buzalsky said. Because the woman is not yet able to speak, they haven’t determined what she was doing at the time the fire started.

But the damage to life and property could have been much worse, he said.

Fire doors tied to the building’s fire alarm system triggered and closed, which contained the fire and super-hot soot to one part of the first floor. The four units in that block were still at risk, Buzalsky said, but it meant that the other 27 units in the 31-unit building were safe and the residents had unobstructed paths to exit the building.

“The fire door did exactly what it was supposed to do,” Buzalsky said. “Had it not ... we would have had many more people exposed to much hotter, more dangerous smoke, and the situation would have been much worse.”