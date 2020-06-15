Victim in Longview fire last week remains in critical condition

A woman injured by a fire in her Longview apartment Wednesday night remained in critical condition on a ventilator and responsive to treatment as of Monday morning, Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky said.
Longview firefighters and insurance investigators have determined the fire started on a cooktop in the apartment's kitchen, Buzalsky said, but it's not yet clear what exactly caused the fire to start.
The fire on Wednesday burned up the victim's first-floor room at Fremont Village Apartments, a subsidized independent senior housing building in the 1400 block of Third Avenue. Two other victims were treated for non-critical smoke inhalation.
