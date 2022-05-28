Veterans in need of housing, VA benefits turn to Cowlitz County volunteers

When local veterans need help covering their rent, signing up for Veterans Affairs benefits or finding a burial location, eight volunteers at a Longview nonprofit take the call.
Bill Bangs, a retired U.S. Army sergeant, said he is one of five certified volunteers who assist veterans by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weekdays at the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center at 1005 Fir Street in Longview. Three volunteers are administrative support.
"Nobody gets paid," Bangs said. "We do this because we care about veterans and the issues they have."
A place with answers
In Cowlitz County, there are plenty of veterans to help. About 11% of the population are veterans, compared to roughly 7% in the nation, according to the U.S. Census.
The Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center primarily serves the roughly 9,500 veterans living in the county, but also any vet who walks in the door. On Thursday, Christopher Erickson drove roughly an hour north from Portland for help. Up to 80 veterans, in roughly hour-long appointments are served a month, Bangs said.
Often, he said people are grateful for answers on what can be complicated government paperwork to apply for VA health care, as well as disability benefits.
"They’re excited because they feel they can get help now," said the Kelso native.
About 77% of Cowlitz County veterans receive VA benefits for a disability connected to their service, according the the U.S. Census. Veterans can receive monthly checks from the government, depending on the severity of their disability and how many dependents they have.
If veterans don't have the discharge form needed to start benefits applications, Bangs said the center can help them locate a copy.
“We just care about veterans and want to make sure they are taken care of," he said. “Everybody that served should be taken care of.”
Other services
Spouses of veterans can also schedule appointments to see if they qualify for survivor benefits and funeral costs, Bangs said. The center can connect people with Portland's Willamette National Cemetery, where military members and their spouses can be buried.
Veterans in need of housing can start applications at the center for help through a VA program overseen by a local housing authority. The Veteran Integration Program covers expenses like temporary housing and case managers for homeless veterans in Cowlitz, Lewis, Wahkiakum and Pacific counties. The program is managed by the Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, but funded through the VA.
Veterans in need of rent, utility and food money can apply at the center for county money set aside for veterans.
The Cowlitz County Veterans Relief Fund also helps cover some of the Cowlitz County Veterans Service Center's operational costs, but volunteers also rely on donations to pay for rent, utilities and office equipment like computers and printers. The nonprofit hosts an annual golf tournament in June to cover such expenses.
The center was conceptualized when Bangs said he noticed a lack of help for local veterans. The program started in 2015 after roughly two years of planning.
Bangs said the nonprofit is looking for volunteers. People can complete an application at the center and must pass a background check.