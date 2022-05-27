Veterans groups to host Memorial Day events throughout region on Monday

Veterans organizations Monday are holding events across the region to honor people who died serving in the U.S. military.

Memorial Day has been a federal holiday since 1971, but the day of remembrance began more than a hundred years before, when people starting decorating the graves of the hundreds of thousands of U.S. soldiers who died in the American Civil War.

This year, events large and small are planned locally, including the first Memorial Day event in three years at Portland's national cemetery, which is primarily for U.S. veterans and their spouses.

Longview

The Longview American Legion Post No. 155 is hosting a roughly 30-minute ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road.

Rick Little, vice president of the cemetery's Steele Chapel, said the event will include a speech from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue firefighter and U.S. Army veteran Robert Brown, who served 12 months in Afghanistan. Soprano soloist Karen Prichard of Longview is scheduled to sing the national anthem. The Mount St. Helens Detachment Marine Corps League No. 889 is set perform a rifle salute and the Sea Cadets Decatur division is slated to perform the color guard ceremony.

Little said coffee and cookies will be offered at Steele Chapel after the event. The Longview American Legion will also host a spaghetti meal for members and their guests.

Kelso

The Kelso American Legion is hosting a short ceremony at 9 a.m. Monday at Kelso Veterans Park, across from the police department on the corner of South Pacific Avenue and Oak Street. Dan Halverson of the American Legion and the American Legion Riders said the event will include a speech, rifle salute and performance of Taps.

Kalama

The Kalama Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Kalama American Legion are hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Kalama Oddfellows Cemetery, also known as the IOOF Cemetery off Spencer Creek Road. Randy Hahn, who is with both Kalama veterans organizations, said the roughly 20-minute ceremony will include speeches from Brian LaRoy of the American Legion and a Kalama Baptist pastor.

Vancouver

The Community Military Appreciation Committee is hosting a ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday at the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site at 612 East Reserve St., Vancouver. The annual event is scheduled to be held on the Vancouver Barracks Parade Ground and include a flag raising and wreath laying ceremony.

Portland

The Department of Veterans Affairs Willamette National Cemetery is hosting its first Memorial Day event since 2019 on Monday, with a wreath laying ceremony at 10 a.m. at 11800 Southeast Mt. Scott Blvd. in Portland. The cemetery is one of 155 national cemeteries operated by the VA. The roughly hour-long event is scheduled to include speeches, a rifle salute and a performance of "Taps."

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

