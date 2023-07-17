The Verizon-Cellular Plus locations in Kelso and Woodland plan to give away free backpacks filled with school supplies from 10 a.m. to noon July 29.

Customers, employees and vendors can contribute to the drive, according to a company press release, and donations will remain local.

Children must be present with an adult to collect a backpack while supplies last. No purchase is necessary.

The Cellular-Plus locations are at 98 N. Minor Road in Kelso behind Starbucks and 1492 Dike Access Road in Woodland in front of Walmart.