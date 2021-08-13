 Skip to main content
Vehicle ignites 1.25 acre brush fire on I-5 Thursday
Vehicle ignites 1.25 acre brush fire on I-5 Thursday

According to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, a vehicle fire near milepost 36 ignited dry grass around 4:45 p.m.  

A vehicle fire on the Interstate 5 Northbound sparked a grass fire Thursday afternoon that reached over an acre before it was contained. 

According to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release, a vehicle fire near milepost 36 ignited dry grass around 4:45 p.m.  

It spread quickly and had grown to 100 by 200 feet by the time firefighters from multiple agencies arrived on scene. By 5:30 p.m., a fire engine, four brush engines and two water tenders from Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, Cowlitz County Fire District 5 and The Department of Natural Resources had the fire under control. 

In all, the fire had reached approximately 1.25 acres, and the DNR remained on scene for a number of hours monitoring the scene for any hot spots. The vehicle is considered a total loss, according to fire officials, but no injuries were reported.

That was at least the second brush fire local crews responded to Thursday, as weather remains dry and hot. 

