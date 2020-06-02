Vehicle hits Longview power pole; power restored after unrelated outage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Longview Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area of 30th Avenue and Lilac Street after a driver struck a PUD power pole shortly before noon on Tuesday.

The pole will need to be removed and replaced, according to the police department.

In an unrelated incident, power was restored to about 550 customers after a squirrel caused an outage in West Kelso and along Washington Way Longview at about 10:30 a.m. The outage caused several traffic signals around the Triangle Mall to lose power, according to police. All power was restored around 10:40 a.m., said Alice Dietz, PUD spokeswoman.

Dietz said squirrels are one of the leading causes of power outages in the area. The animals get into the equipment in the lines and cause the outages, she said.

