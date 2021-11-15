Vehicle fire extinguished Sunday at I-5's exit 49 in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK — No one was injured when a fire destroyed a passenger vehicle Sunday afternoon at a gas station off Interstate 5's exit 49.

Cowlitz County Fire District 6 received reports of a vehicle fire around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the PetroCard Pacific Pride on Mount St. Helens Way. One engine extinguished the flames within 10 minutes of arrival, according to Lt. Josh Mohler.

Mohler said the driver reportedly heard a "popping" sound in the engine, pulled over and saw "flames under the hood when he got out." Mohler said a mechanical failure could have caused the fire, but the exact cause has not been determined.

Heat or electrical sparks can cause vehicle fires to start if flammable liquids like oil or transmission fluid leak, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The association suggests drivers have vehicles regularly maintained and never park where flammables, like grass, are touching catalytic converters.

If drivers' suspect their vehicles are on fire, the association suggests quickly signaling and pulling over, turning off the engine once stopped, exiting the vehicle and moving at least 100 feet away. Never return to an engulfed vehicle for forgotten items.

Watch a video of the fire at tdn.com.

