UPDATE: Vehicle crashes in Lake Sacajawea Monday morning, passerby pulls out driver

Car in Lake Sacajawea

Longview Police and Carl's Towing pull a car out of Lake Sacajawea on Monday morning.

 Brennen Kauffman

Julyan Hardeman's drive to work turned into a rescue mission when he said he saw a driver plow into Lake Sacajawea Monday morning and climbed into the frigid waters to help her out.

Hardeman, 23, of Longview said around 8:50 a.m., a female driver coming toward the icy bridge on Washington Way, veered into his lane going in the other direction. He said she appeared to quickly overcorrect herself, and drove through trees and into the lake prior to reaching the bridge.

Hardeman said when he saw the accident, he pulled over, threw his shoes off and entered the cold lake. He said he opened her driver's side door, despite pressure from the surrounding water, and helped the woman to shore. Hardeman said the water was deep enough to sink the vehicle, but the pair could touch the ground and walk to shore a few feet away.

The vehicle was taken out of the lake around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Longview Police Chief Robert Huhta said the driver was taken to the hospital.

Snow and ice left many local roadways slippery Monday. The National Weather Service reports temperatures were around 22 degrees at the Southwest Regional Airport when the accident occurred. 

Longview Public Works Director Ken Hash said officials closed the lake's outlets to the Cowlitz and Columbia rivers, following the accident, while they determine if oil or gas leaked from the vehicle. 

Hardeman said helping others is a natural calling for the Longview native, and why he also works with developmentally disabled people.

"It was kind of instinct and I just went for it," Hardeman said. "I saw that someone needed my help."

