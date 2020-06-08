Veatch sentenced to 11 months for aiding deputy's killer escape

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew Veatch was sentenced to 11 months in jail on Monday for aiding the escape of Brian Butts, the man officials say shot and killed Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier last year.

Shaking with emotion, Veatch, 26, apologized to the DeRosier family during his statement to Superior Court Judge Michael Evans: “I am truly sorry for my part in this.”

“I want to start by expressing my sympathy for the (DeRosier) family,” Veatch said at the jail courtroom. “I lost my father two years ago, and I just recently lost my brother. And I feel that pain every day. I made a serious error in leading Mr. Butts away from my house after he arrived from the shooting ...

“I came to the conclusion that I should get him away from my house, because I was afraid if he stayed there, there would be danger to my mother, my brother or myself, my friends and family.”

Veatch, a Kalama resident at the time of his arrest, had been out on bail for most of the year since he was charged.

He shared concerns for his safety and ability to get a fair trial after the shooting: “There had been so much negative publicity about me on social media and regular media, (that) I basically feel like I’ve been exiled from the town I grew up in since I was two years old.”