Veatch sentenced to 11 months for aiding deputy's killer escape

Matthew Veatch was sentenced to 11 months in jail on Monday for aiding the escape of Brian Butts, the man officials say shot and killed Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin DeRosier last year.
Shaking with emotion, Veatch, 26, apologized to the DeRosier family during his statement to Superior Court Judge Michael Evans: “I am truly sorry for my part in this.”
“I want to start by expressing my sympathy for the (DeRosier) family,” Veatch said at the jail courtroom. “I lost my father two years ago, and I just recently lost my brother. And I feel that pain every day. I made a serious error in leading Mr. Butts away from my house after he arrived from the shooting ...
“I came to the conclusion that I should get him away from my house, because I was afraid if he stayed there, there would be danger to my mother, my brother or myself, my friends and family.”
Veatch, a Kalama resident at the time of his arrest, had been out on bail for most of the year since he was charged.
He shared concerns for his safety and ability to get a fair trial after the shooting: “There had been so much negative publicity about me on social media and regular media, (that) I basically feel like I’ve been exiled from the town I grew up in since I was two years old.”
Evans said he understood why Veatch would want to lead Butts away from the house, but he said Veatch should have then immediately come clean to police when contacted.
“Clearly Mr. Veatch is not responsible for the death of deputy DeRosier,” Evans said. “He is responsible for rendering significant aid to Mr. Butts.”
Veatch broke into tears as Evans handed down his sentence, which is only one month shy of his maximum standard sentence of 12 months. Jail officers handcuffed Veatch in court and took him into custody.
Police investigators say Butts shot DeRosier on April 13 while DeRosier was responding to Fallert Road in Kalama to check on Butts’ disabled motor home. DeRosier died early the following morning.
Butts fled the shooting and went to the Veatch household, and Matthew Veatch led him away from the house through the woods near the residence, which Veatch was familiar with, even though he knew Butts had shot an officer.
Following a 22-hour manhunt, Butts encountered Kelso Police officers on Spencer Creek Road the evening of April 14 and shot at them. Officers returned fire, killing the 33-year-old.
“The night of April 13 will forever be the worst day of my life,” DeRosier’s widow, Katie De- Rosier, said at sentencing. “Moments after putting our then-five month old daughter to bed, I was made aware that Justin was involved in a shooting and had to be airlifted ... What transpired over the next day was pure agony. Questions of why this happened, who did this and are the other officers OK raced through my mind.”
DeRosier said the incident has made her apprehensive of running into Veatch or his family or friends in public or at work and forced her to take additional security measures. The delay in getting to Monday’s sentencing hearing (Veatch was set to go to trial before pleading guilty in February) put her ability to begin healing on stall, she said.
DeRosier’s death has left some members of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office struggling with depression or a sense of fear and vulnerability, Sheriff’s Office Chief Criminal Deputy Troy Brightbill said.
Veatch appeared stricken with emotion during Brightbill and DeRosier’s statements, closing his eyes and crying quietly.
Prosecutors had asked for Veatch to receive the full year in jail. Veatch’s defense, citing Veatch’s lack of any prior criminal history, asked the judge to consider a first time offender sentence in the range of 0 to 90 days.
In the hour-long hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Phelan and Veatch’s lawyer, Mark Muenster, also debated to what degree Veatch’s actions were motivated by fear or a genuine desire to help Butts.
“This community obviously suffered a loss when Deputy DeRosier was killed by Brian Butts, and there is an understandable desire to make someone pay for that loss,” Muenster said, but the court should not “redirect” the community’s “understandable sorrow and anger” toward Veatch.
Veatch’s actions were based in large part on his fear of a shootout between Butts and police near his family, Muenster said.
“Consider the spot Matt found himself in that night,” Muenster said. “There was a serious threat to Matt and to his family from Mr. Butts’ unexpected appearance on his doorstep that night. ... He would have had this drug-crazed cop killer on his hands for several hours before the police even got there. So he tried to defuse the situation by leading Butts away from his house.”
Law enforcement had blocked off the exits from the area early on, Muenster said, so Butts’ capture was inevitable and only delayed about a half a day by Veatch.
Phelan, however, argued that Veatch was calm and intentional in assisting Butts’ escape attempt.
Phelan quoted statements Veatch allegedly made to a neighbor days after the shooting, in which he said he “pretty much ran that whole show like a f——— boss” and “called all of the shots” in directing the people at the house and leading Butts away.
Veatch said Butts admitted to shooting a cop when he arrived and the house, according to the conversation that Phelan quoted. He and Butts jumped in a creek to avoid being detected by thermal imaging or tracking dogs, and split up in the woods to draw police away and give Butts a head start, Phelan said.
Fearful neighbors in the area fired shots during Butts’ flight to scare him away, Brightbill said in his statement, possibly explaining additional reports of gunfire in the area after DeRosier’s shooting.
Veatch’s story to investigators changed, Phelan pointed out, from taking “a long walk in the woods” to an admission hours after his first interrogation that he had left with Butts.
“The only way he (Butts) got off the top of the mountain that night was because the defendant helped him off,” Phelan said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.