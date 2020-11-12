Vancouver man found guilty in Quik Chek shooting

The evidence doesn’t support Williams’ taking Morales’ car as part of a plan because it was taken days before and it wasn’t clear that he took it without permission, as he was seen driving it several times, Baldwin said.

Baldwin said the Newport cigarettes found on Williams when he was arrested and in the Hyundai were had a different tax identification number than the box taken from the store by police to compare to.

The surveillance video from Holt’s doesn’t consistently show scars and marks on the gunman’s hands to match those on Williams’ hands, he said.

Williams’ DNA was not on the gun, Baldwin said, and the clothing does not match perfectly.

Baldwin also told the jury to consider witness testimony, “with a grain of salt,” and that Ekiek’s and Bossy’s testimony had inconsistencies. The two also will be allowed to enter new pleas to lesser charges in exchange for testifying in Williams’ trial.

“When you look at all these things, I think you end up in one place,” he said. “They haven’t proven Mr. Williams was the guy.”

Bentson argued that Bossy and Ekiek admitted to the crimes before the deal with prosecution.

“They were in on a murder and robbery, but it was the defendant’s decision alone to pull the trigger and kill Kayla Chapman,” he said.

