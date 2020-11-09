Vancouver man arrested on suspicion of controlled substance homicide of Longview man

Woodland police on Thursday arrested a Vancouver man suspected of providing drugs that led to the August death of a Longview man.

According to a police press release, around 5 p.m. Nov. 5 Woodland police, assisted by Vancouver police, arrested a 23-year-old male and booked him into the Cowlitz County Jail on one count of Controlled Substance Homicide and Delivery of a Controlled substance.

A controlled substance homicide occurs when a person unlawfully delivers a controlled substance to someone, then the controlled substance results in the death of the user.

The Woodland police press release said the investigation began after an Aug. 30 after an incident in Woodland led to the death of a 25-year-old Longview resident.

