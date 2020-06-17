Vancouver man arrested in connection with fatal Tuesday car crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Vancouver man has been arrested in connection with the two-car crash that killed a young woman on Interstate 5 south of Castle Rock on Tuesday.

Tiberius Veazie, 24, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to a Washington State Patrol press release. He was injured in the crash and taken to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center in Longview.

Faith Star Angel Ortega, 21, died in the crash and was not wearing a seat belt, according to the press release. Cowlitz County Coroner Tim Davidson said the woman was living with family in Washougal and died from multiple blunt force injuries after being ejected from the car.

Ortega was a passenger in a Honda Civic driven by Veazie, according to the press release. Veazie's car was traveling southbound on the Interstate 5 near mile post at a high rate of speed when he lost control, according to the press release. His car hit a second car driven by 37-year-old Benjamin Hamilton of Chehalis, then struck a guardrail.

Hamilton was not injured, according to the press release, and was able to drive his car from the scene.

Veasie, according to the state patrol, was driving recklessly, and alcohol or drugs contributed to the accident. The crash closed the right lane of the highway for about six hours Tuesday morning near Headquarters Road.

