Vancouver builder proposes 15-unit apartment complex in Woodland

WOODLAND — A 15-unit apartment complex could be built at the corner of Bozarth Avenue and Fifth Street if an application to build is approved by the city.

Woodland planning officials announced Tuesday they are accepting comments about the proposed project until 5 p.m. March 23.

The new structure would be built just north of three existing apartment buildings off Bozarth Avenue, west of St. Philip Catholic Church, according to submitted plans. A shed and a gravel drive, accessible from Fifth Street, are located at the potential site today.

The plan includes combining two neighboring lots at 560 Bozarth Avenue. The builder is asking for a boundary-line adjustment and a height variance.

Woodland Planner David Lukaczer said the proposed building would be 8.5 feet taller than the height limit in such high-density residential zones for a total of 43.5 feet in height. Lukaczer said city staff can process these "minor variances."

Public comment Phone: 360-225-7299. Email: lukaczerd@ci.woodland.wa.us. Mail: David Lukaczer, P.O. Box 9, Woodland, WA 98674.

The project's plans also include adding 16 new parking stalls off Fifth Street, in addition to the 18 stalls already accessible from the Bozarth Avenue entrance.

Blueprints show there are eight units in the two existing apartment buildings closest to Fifth Street. The existing apartment building closest to St. Philip church is not part of the updated plans.

Woodland officials say a review concluded the proposed project would not significantly impact the environment.

The owner of the project's land is a Vancouver-based company called Belcorp Inc., and the building permit applicant is the contractor Windsor Engineers, which also has a location in Vancouver.

Review the project at www.ci.woodland.wa.us/commdev/project/bozarth-apartments.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.