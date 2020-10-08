Utility project will cause intermittent closures at Kelso Skate Park

The Kelso Skate Park near Minor Road will close intermittently during the next two weeks as Cascade Natural Gas works on installing new facilities across Interstate 5.

The Kennewick-based utility company contracted with Infrasource Services, LLC to complete the project, which is expected to take about two weeks, according to a Wednesday news release.

Equipment for the project will be staging in the skate park area, and the parking lot off Minor Road will close for safety, according to the release.

Crews will make "every attempt" to keep the skate park open during construction, but the company expects some intermittent closures of the park "while crews perform certain activities," the release says.

"Cascade Natural Gas is committed to completing the work with as little inconvenience to the public as possible," the company wrote in the release. "We appreciate your patience and cooperation."

