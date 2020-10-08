 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Utility project will cause intermittent closures at Kelso Skate Park
0 comments
top story

Utility project will cause intermittent closures at Kelso Skate Park

{{featured_button_text}}
Cascade Natural Gas construction near Kelso skate park

A two-week construction project for Cascade Natural Gas may cause intermittent closures of the Kelso Skate Part off Minor Road. 

 Courtesy of Cascade Natural Gas

The Kelso Skate Park near Minor Road will close intermittently during the next two weeks as Cascade Natural Gas works on installing new facilities across Interstate 5. 

The Kennewick-based utility company contracted with Infrasource Services, LLC to complete the project, which is expected to take about two weeks, according to a Wednesday news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Equipment for the project will be staging in the skate park area, and the parking lot off Minor Road will close for safety, according to the release.

Crews will make "every attempt" to keep the skate park open during construction, but the company expects some intermittent closures of the park "while crews perform certain activities," the release says. 

"Cascade Natural Gas is committed to completing the work with as little inconvenience to the public as possible," the company wrote in the release. "We appreciate your patience and cooperation."

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Old gym "K" mounted for display at Kelso High School

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News