USGS posting daily about what Mount St. Helens was doing 40 years ago

As the May 18 anniversary of the Mount St. Helens eruption approaches — and while Washingtonians are cooped up due to the coronavirus pandemic —the U.S. Geological Survey is posting daily on social media about what was happening at the volcano on each day 40 years ago.

The Facebook and Twitter posts for USGS Volcanoes include photos, videos and scans of newspaper articles from 1980.

“The social media look-back at the eight and a half weeks of activity prior to the May 18, 1980 eruption of Mount St. Helens serves as a reminder that when a volcano transitions to unrest, we will see a significant increase in earthquakes, changes in volcanic gas emissions, and ground deformation,” USGS geologist Liz Westby said Monday.

Over those weeks, USGS ramped up its response, Westby said, including installing additional monitoring instruments and calling upon scientists from other volcano observatories.

A post on Monday reported on that day in 1980, a hundred loggers, contractors, mill owners, and attorneys met in Vancouver with local law enforcement and researchers.